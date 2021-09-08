Two guilty of murder outside Jeffreys Bay club

For the first time in more than four years, the family of Jonathan Zane Hayward could breathe a sigh of relief as the men who brutally attacked and murdered him outside a Jeffreys Bay nightclub were convicted in the high court in Gqeberha.



Handing down judgment on Wednesday, acting judge Olav Ronaasen said the evidence showed that Remeo Booysen, 21, and Renaldo Kamoetoe, 27, had acted in common purpose when they attacked Hayward outside Club Beachfront...