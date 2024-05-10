Gqeberha police have urged residents to remain mum about insurance payouts, accident claims or monetary inheritance after a Motherwell man was kidnapped and had a gun pointed at him before being forced to transfer his substantial inheritance.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in the latest case the victim received an insurance payout on April 9 after the death of his mother.
Hours later he exited a tavern in Mgwangqa Street in NU6 in Motherwell and was kidnapped by three men, including one known to him.
“He was threatened at gunpoint and a substantial amount of money was transferred into one of the suspect’s account.
“As soon as the case was reported, at about 12am on Thursday, SAPS Motherwell’s trio task team and visible policing members proceeded to a house in Mgwangqa Street and arrested three suspects.”
Naidu said a 9mm pistol with its serial number filed off had been recovered and a white Chevy Spark which was found at another suspect’s house in NU7 had been confiscated by the police.
The suspects, aged 31, 39 and 42, were detained on charges of robbery and kidnapping.
The 39-year-old suspect is also detained on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The three are expected to appear in the Motherwell magistrate’s court on Monday.
“The police are advising that it is not wise to disclose such windfalls to everyone.
“Such a precaution can help mitigate the risk of becoming a target for criminals.
“It is essential to prioritise personal safety above all else and to seek advice from trusted financial advisers or legal professionals on how to manage and protect inherited assets securely,” Naidu said.
Man kidnapped and robbed of inheritance payout
