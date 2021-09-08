Is alert level 2 on the cards? Here’s why SA thinks it might be
The decline in daily Covid-19 infections and a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and provincial leaders on Tuesday has left many speculating over the easing of lockdown regulations.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he suggested the government lowers the lockdown restrictions to enable economic recovery. He also called for the scrapping of the state of disaster and speeding up the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.
“We’re coming off the peak and my motivation is that we need to lower the lockdown regulations. We need to modernise and need a better recording system once we have had our vaccine. We need to be able to have it on an app. If you go for a test, the results should also be shown on the app,” he said.
A source privy to the discussions told TimesLIVE the government is considering allowing vaccinated people access to activities and amenities. Other considerations include increasing the number of people allowed at outdoor venues from 100 to 250 and 100 for indoor venues from 50.
Government spokesperson Phumla Williams said Ramaphosa chaired meetings of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC). She said the panel discussed, among other issues the rate of infections, vaccinations and preventive measures.
“The NCCC agreed government will in the coming days hold consultations with political parties and the religious sector on the observance of safety measures.
“Following these discussions the president will address the nation on the way forward to achieve population immunity through vaccination, to continue the protection of lives and livelihoods, and the conditions that would apply to a relaxation of regulations and directions linked to the national state of disaster,” said Williams
The vaccination rollout programme continues to gain momentum in the country. On Tuesday, the national health department confirmed SA had administered 13,892,301 Pfizer and J&J vaccines.
Statistics from the health department are showing a significant drop in daily infections in most provinces. In the last 24-hour cycle, SA registered 5,372 new cases compared to 7,086 cases recorded last Tuesday.
This brings the cumulative rate of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,829,435.
On social media, dozens called for the easing of lockdown restrictions and said they could hear good times calling.
#level2 I can smell Sun City's Valley of Waves and its beautiful ambience. 🙈🙈🙈🙈— Tat'uRadebe (@hlubizer) September 7, 2021
...atleast we are now consistently in the 5k mark of new cases. It's been a long time coming #Level2 please Ramzaaaa https://t.co/CuZXwYxXGN— Mihlali Gqada (@Mihlali_Gqada) September 7, 2021
I hope we go back to #Level2.— Rhywle (@Jozz_F) September 7, 2021
Spending all this money on drinks on Thursdays is wrong. It'll feel better to spend it over three days...