‘Why should I vaccinate if it won’t prevent death?’ - Here's why some are so hesitant to get the jab

Doubts about the effectiveness of the Pfizer and J&J vaccines against Covid-19 and vaccine-related “deaths” are some of the reasons behind vaccine hesitancy.

Ross and Aphiwe, not their real names, told TimesLIVE while they are not anti-vaxxers, they are hesitant to get the jab because they are not fully convinced about its benefits.

“SA has a population of 60-million. If I have to be the last person to take the vaccine, I will wait. At least there will be enough people vaccinated before me to know if this thing works or not,” said Aphiwe.

For Ross, stories shared on social media by people who have received the vaccine, have only fuelled his hesitancy against it.

“I have read several testimonials on social media from people who say they have family members who either fell sick or died after getting vaccinated against Covid-19,” said Ross.

The government continues to intensify its fight against Covid-19 and has administered over 13.6-million Pfizer and J&J jabs as of Monday, according to figures from the national health department.

Its efforts, however, are being met with hesitancy from some citizens and health professionals.