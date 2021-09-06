Three new frames to capture the best of Nelson Mandela Bay

The picture-perfect plan to boost tourism in Nelson Mandela Bay is shaping up, with three new giant yellow metal picture frames for selfies and photographs installed around the city.

So far five frames have been installed, with the first two found in front of backdrops such as the Shark Rock Pier and Donkin Reserve.

The three new “corporate yellow” frames, which match Nelson Mandela Bay’s logo, have been installed at Wells Estate Beach, Humewood Beach and Cape Recife.

Information such as the name of the attraction, GPS co-ordinates, the city’s logo, and the #ShareTheBay hashtag are on the frames.

The frames were installed 800mm deep and concreted in with weights of more than 390kg.

Economic development, tourism and agriculture acting director Wandisile Makwabe said the first two frames had caused a stir on social media, with the response mostly positive.

“We have seen some very nice photos being shared on social media and the feedback received was positive.

“They have actively been used to take family and special occasion photos which help showcase the destination.”

He said some people felt they spoilt the view.

“We [took] the placement and size of the boards extremely seriously to minimise the visual impact of these frames.

“They were strategically placed in areas for minimal impact and to allow space or room for photo opportunities where they are not in the shot for those wanting to take pictures that do not include them.”

He said there was no plan to install more frames around the city.

The objectives of the frames are:

To encourage domestic and local travel;

To create awareness of product offerings in Nelson Mandela Bay;

To promote tourism marketing channels such as websites and social media platforms;

To obtain earned tourism content for the destination shared through the visitors’ platforms; and

To create awareness of the destination tourism brand.

Makwabe said the frames encouraged people to take more photos of their destination.

“Whenever visitors or locals take photos and post them on social media, they inadvertently showcase the destination and its attractions, which is great for giving us better brand exposure for the destination.

“These also become an attraction in itself and an additional activity when visiting the attraction.

Economic development, tourism and agriculture political head Siyasanga Sijadu said residents were hungry for new attractions.

“There has been a very positive response to these quick-win projects leading up to some of the major tourism developments planned for the city.

“We feel that we can start lifting the spirits of both visitors and residents by adding some colour and photo opportunities to the city.”

•This article is in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.