Ushering in green jobs revolution
Tourism guide programme underlines huge job-creation potential
After hours of research and as much time traversing the Wild Coast terrain, 119 youths graduated as tourism guides from the recently concluded Tourism Green Coast Learnership.
The number is just a drop in the ocean considering the dire unemployment rate of 34.4%, the highest in the world, announced last week by Stats SA...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.