Nelson Mandela Bay go-getter scoops spot in national netball league

PREMIUM

An unwavering commitment to improve herself and those around her has seen a Jeffreys Bay resident being selected to play in the top tier of SA netball — while balancing her full-time teaching career, a business, furthering her tertiary studies and a blossoming modelling career.



Felines Models founder and chief executive Philene van Niekerk’s never-say-die attitude saw the 26-year-old recently selected for a spot in the National Telkom Netball League after at least five years of trying. ..