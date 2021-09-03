Nelson Mandela Bay go-getter scoops spot in national netball league
An unwavering commitment to improve herself and those around her has seen a Jeffreys Bay resident being selected to play in the top tier of SA netball — while balancing her full-time teaching career, a business, furthering her tertiary studies and a blossoming modelling career.
Felines Models founder and chief executive Philene van Niekerk’s never-say-die attitude saw the 26-year-old recently selected for a spot in the National Telkom Netball League after at least five years of trying. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.