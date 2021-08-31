Kariega still has highest Covid tally in Nelson Mandela Bay

Despite the number of active Covid-19 cases in Kariega going down, the Garden Town still has the highest number of cases in Nelson Mandela Bay.

As of August 30, there were 310 active positive cases in Kariega.

This number contributed to the overall number of 2,661 positive cases in the Bay.

The total number of new infections is 233.

Aside from Kariega, Motherwell (123) and Bethelsdorp (106) were the only two areas with more than 100 positive cases.

Adcockvale, Chelsea, Greenacres and St Albans all have only active case.

To date, 3,744 people in the Bay have died as a result of complications from the deadly virus.

The number of recoveries is 80,400.

