News

Kariega still has highest Covid tally in Nelson Mandela Bay

Lynn Spence Senior Reporter 31 August 2021
Kariega still has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay
EVER PRESENT: Kariega still has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: Lightbox

Despite the number of active Covid-19 cases in Kariega going down, the Garden Town still has the highest number of cases in Nelson Mandela Bay.

As of August 30, there were 310 active positive cases in Kariega.

This number contributed to the overall number of 2,661 positive cases in the Bay.

The total number of new infections is 233.

Aside from Kariega, Motherwell (123) and Bethelsdorp (106) were the only two areas with more than 100 positive cases.

Adcockvale, Chelsea, Greenacres and St Albans all have only active case. 

To date, 3,744 people in the Bay have died as a result of complications from the deadly virus. 

The number of recoveries is 80,400. 

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Suspected killers of Gauteng health department finance official Babita Deokaran ...
Karoo in crisis as locust swarms decimate crops

Most Read