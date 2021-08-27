News

Man guilty of raping and impregnating stepdaughter sentenced to life

Devon Koen Court reporter 27 August 2021

A Kariega man who was found guilty of raping his stepdaughter and impregnating her when she was just 12 years old has been sentenced to two life sentences.

At the start of his trial the 38-year old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, admitted to raping the girl, but denied any other assaults before or after that...

