Woman, 63, sentenced to 15 years for R13m ETC fraud

A 63-year-old woman who admitted to swindling the Eastern Cape Training Centre (ETC) in Gqeberha out of R13.4m while working there as a creditor’s clerk has been sentenced to 15 years in jail.

Estelle Burgess had misappropriated the funds between 2004-2014, Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said.

Burgess had fraudulently substituted the banking details of creditors and suppliers with her own details on 972 occasions.

“Upon discovering some discrepancies and decline in revenue, ETC lodged a complaint with the Gqeberha Serious Commercial Crime investigation team,” Mgolodela said.

“Probing culminated in her arrest on January 29 2019.

“Burgess made a series of court appearances which led to her conviction on February 24, hence her sentencing on Wednesday.”

The provincial head of the Hawks, Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, was pleased with the sentencing and said it would send a warning to prospective fraudsters.

