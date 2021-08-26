Racism still a global issue 20 years after UN conference

High-powered panellists weigh in on critical human rights issue at virtual event

Two decades after world leaders gathered in Durban to discuss various forms of global racism and possible solutions, the problem is seemingly more prevalent than ever.



This was in broad terms the consensus between a panel of dignitaries specialising in the global issues of racism during a virtual conference held by the Nelson Mandela University’s Centre for the Advancement of Non-Racialism and Democracy (CANRAD) on Wednesday...