What you said: No vaccine, no entry at events
Many TimesLIVE readers agree that vaccines should be mandatory for entry at events during the festive season.
Last week the popular year-end student festival Rage announced plans for Plett Rage in December were still on the cards, but warned that partygoers would have to be vaccinated to attend.
This year’s festival is set to take place from December 3 to 6 and 8 to 11.
South Africans over the age of 18 were given the green light to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations from last Friday.
Cabinet approved vaccinations for the 18 to 34 age group as part of the country’s measures to increase the vaccine rollout and curb Covid-19 infections.
TimesLIVE recently ran a poll asking readers what they thought about the “no vax, no entry” rule at events.
The poll garnered more than 1,000 votes, with 42.54% of voters agreeing with the stance, while 37% said they shouldn’t be forced to take the jab and 20% saying those who don’t get the Covid-19 vaccine pose a huge risk.
On social media readers were split, with some supporting the initiative.
“Absolutely. No vax, no entry but the vaccine cards all look different. They are handwritten and this can easily be forged. There will be lots of false vaccine cards. What is being done to standardise and have some kind of digital ID system proving people have been vaccinated?” asked Tammy Holtshausen.
Others said events should not be allowed at all, citing they are potential super-spreaders even if people are vaccinated.
“Absolutely not. People who have been vaccinated are just as transmissible as people who haven’t been vaccinated. It is ridiculous and actually illegal. It’s all about choice. Nobody should point fingers and you should by no means be discriminated against,” said Warren Gordon Kingwill.
It’s a human right to choose what you put in your own body!!!!!!!!!! 😡 If I get a vax and I get ill because of this will the manufacture help with my doctors and hospital bill??? What is the long term effects if I get this?— #LightMercyLife (@08Foley) August 20, 2021
Vax or no Vax, You can still ger Covid19 in those events. They can go ahead with their events. I don't care 😅— Lesley McCkinley (@mcckinley) August 20, 2021
Why must I run the risk of being infected because some think that their selfish rights are bigger than mine? I played my part and got vaccinated yet I can still get infected by a lower strain but at considerable pain. Vaccination must be mandatory. So was smallpox in its day.— Pietro Sassolini (@PSassolini) August 21, 2021
Not everything needs to be blamed on the president. These are international regulations. SAns are professional at blaming everything on Mr President.— Sairrs66 (@Sairs66) August 21, 2021
Maybe we shall start our own no vax clubs then?— Sideliner Opinions (@ThinkFoYourself) August 20, 2021