News

WATCH | Man accused of gruesome East London murder of Fort Hare student abandons bail bid

By Bhongo Jacob - 23 August 2021
Protesting students gather outside the East London Magistrates court ahead of the bail hearing for the man accused of the brutal murder and dismemberment of University of Fort Hare law student Nosicelo Mtebeni
Protesting students gather outside the East London Magistrates court ahead of the bail hearing for the man accused of the brutal murder and dismemberment of University of Fort Hare law student Nosicelo Mtebeni
Image: MARK ANDREWS

The man accused of killing University of Fort Hare fourth-year LLB student Nosicelo Mtebeni, 23, has abandoned his bail application at the East London Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Alutha Pasile, 25, made a brief appearance in front of A court magistrate Rochelle Sam.

Photographers were barred from entering the courtroom.

He was arrested last week at his flat after Mtebeni’s dismembered body was found in a suitcase and black back on a Quigney pavement on Thursday.

He faces a charge of murder.

Hundreds, including politicians, residents, and students protested outside the court to oppose bail.

There was also a heavy police presence.

The case has been postponed to 28 September for further investigation.

DispatchLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The ConCourt hears urgent application by the IEC seeking postponement of ...
Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference

Most Read