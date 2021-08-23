Get ready to pop some champagne for a good cause
The annual hospice champagne breakfast, a fundraising event which normally attracts about 300 women, will be held virtually in 2021 — with a twist.
Men will be allowed to attend for the first time...
The annual hospice champagne breakfast, a fundraising event which normally attracts about 300 women, will be held virtually in 2021 — with a twist.
Men will be allowed to attend for the first time...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.