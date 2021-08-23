News

Seabird centre needs volunteers to help manage penguin influx

By GUY ROGERS - 23 August 2021

Gqeberha’s seabird rescue centre is calling for volunteers to help manage a mass influx of emaciated African penguins that have been rescued from Bird Island for emergency care at the centre.

SA Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob)  spokesperson  Xola Tsewu said on Sunday the birds had been airlifted off the island by helicopter in an operation last week organised by Sanccob and SANParks...

