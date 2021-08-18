Teen rescued from ‘illegal’ church rehab centre
An allegedly illegal rehab centre operating out of a church in Motherwell was shut down by the police on Wednesday, and a 16-year-old boy rescued.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the teenage boy had been taken for a medical examination and placed in the care of his grandmother...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.