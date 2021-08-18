Rule mistrial or recuse yourself, Timothy Omotoso trial judge told
Defence makes ultimatum after its objection to state’s choice of advocates is dismissed
“Rule a mistrial or we will bring an application for you to recuse yourself.”
This was the ultimatum put to a high court judge in Gqeberha by the defence team for rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso on Wednesday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.