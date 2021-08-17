Secret scarf mission for Gqeberha on Thursday

The 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day team is gearing up for the annual Secret Scarf Mission on Thursday, with Gqeberha named as one of the locations.

Knitwits from around the country have spent the last year knitting and crocheting thousands of scarves that will be draped on trees and poles or distributed to various organisations.

The rainbow of scarves will be freely available and can be taken by anyone.

As always, a note attached will read: “I am not lost.

“If you are cold and need me, please take me. Love, 67 Blankets.”

The scarves will be draped in the park on the corner of Athlone Street and Buffelsfontein Road (next to Food Space) in Mount Pleasant from 2.30pm.

67 Blankets founder and KnitWit-in-chief Carolyn Steyn said despite the lockdown and many challenges people had experienced, thousands of scarves were ready to be handed out.

“The KnitWits are incredible.

“Sadly, we could not distribute on July 18 on Mandela Day but for us, every day is Mandela Day.

“I cannot wait to see the joy these labours of love will bring to so many.”

She said due to Covid-19 regulations, strict compliance would be adhered to at each of the locations around the country.

