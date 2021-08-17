‘I made a call and decided to leave’: SA citizen grateful to flee Afghanistan

Just days before all commercial flights were stopped and the Taliban took control of Kabul, Casper du Plessis decided to pack his bags and flee Afghanistan.

“For quite some time we started seeing how the Taliban groups were slowly taking over areas but everyone said they would not take over Kabul,” the SA citizen told TimesLIVE.

“Many people had already started leaving before the time and everyone had to make their own call whether to leave or not. I made a call and decided to leave and I am extremely grateful I did,” he said on Tuesday.

Du Plessis and his colleague George Riekert went to the airport together but Riekert was turned away. His 30-day visa had expired.

“He had to go back to the villa with the rest of the South Africans.”

Du Plessis, from Bloemfontein in the Free State, managed to board a Turkish Airlines flight and made it out of the country on August 8.