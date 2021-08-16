WATCH | ‘How much money does she have kante?’ — SA wonders as MaMkhize celebrates PSL buy in style

Certainly proud of her jaw-dropping boss moves in the soccer fraternity, Kwa MaMkhize star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has taken to Instagram to give fans a glimpse into how she celebrated her recent and dramatic entry into the PSL.

TimesLIVE reported the sale of the Premier Division status of Bloemfontein Celtic to Royal AM has been approved, according to a letter sent by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to both clubs.

MaMkhize spent the better part of the weekend on the Twitter trends list as Mzansi reacted to her moves, with many applauding her resilient spirit and others impressed by her “flaunting” the power that comes with having money and status.