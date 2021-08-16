WATCH | ‘How much money does she have kante?’ — SA wonders as MaMkhize celebrates PSL buy in style
Certainly proud of her jaw-dropping boss moves in the soccer fraternity, Kwa MaMkhize star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has taken to Instagram to give fans a glimpse into how she celebrated her recent and dramatic entry into the PSL.
TimesLIVE reported the sale of the Premier Division status of Bloemfontein Celtic to Royal AM has been approved, according to a letter sent by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to both clubs.
MaMkhize spent the better part of the weekend on the Twitter trends list as Mzansi reacted to her moves, with many applauding her resilient spirit and others impressed by her “flaunting” the power that comes with having money and status.
MamKhize told y’all her club will be playing in the PSL this season and y’all called her a mad man— Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) August 14, 2021
Royal AM owner Mamkhize buying Bloemfontein Celtic's status is a good move, we can't afford to have a club with some "rich history" failing to pay the players and paying their head coach R1500 a month. Mamkhize will pay the players well and will buy good players to compete.— 📀PETROL HEAD🇿🇦 (@D_Nkitseng) August 13, 2021
How much money does MaMkhize have entlek entlek 💀💀💀😂😂😂— On a Marriage high horse🐎🐎 (@777Stella_) August 13, 2021
This is because her latest move follows a protracted and at times messy legal battle for Royal AM to be reinstated champions of the GladAfrica, where they had suffered several court defeats. This followed after an arbitration award of three points to Sekhukhune United, who won the NFD and automatic promotion to the Premiership.
Taking to her Instagram to share some celebrations that took place after she successfully pulled off a “boss move”, MaMkhize shared a video of her boys congratulating her.
Complete with balloons and starlight fireworks, MaMkhize was left humbled by a young congratulatory slice of cake.
On Sunday, MaMkhize made it known she was as happy with how things were panning out for and her team.
The wealthy businesswoman “checked in” on a virtual location called “Corner grateful crescent and happiness boulevard” before she told fans she was super grateful God has favoured her.
“I’m so grateful to the Almighty for continuing to lean in our direction. What started off as a dream is now a reality. I’m so happy that we get to live our dreams in this lifetime. Thank you Lord ,” she wrote.
The reality TV star went on to share the lessons she has bagged during the past months and the dramatic events that occurred leading up to her latest boss move.
“I think the most important lesson this journey has taught me is that His timing is always the right timing and no man can interfere with God’s plans. What was meant to be will always be. You don’t have to force it. One way or the other God will always pave His way for His plan not to be changed. We just need to allow Him to guide and lead us and He will show up when you least expect,” said MaMkhize.
