Gqeberha police raise awareness about gender-based violence

Gqeberha women police officers on Wednesday took a stand against gender-based violence by conducting an awareness campaign in Holland Park and Kensington.

The police also visited an abuse survivor to hand over groceries in Bethelsdorp.

Officers from the Mount Road station conducted a door-to-door campaign, handing over pamphlets to empower women against the violation of their rights.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the personal interactions were an opportunity for victims of abuse to speak out.

“The message was clear that their basic human rights should not be violated. The personal interaction with women made a huge difference as policewomen were able to assist, clarify and answer many questions especially on the issue of a protection order.

“The one-on-one interaction was also an opportunity to reach out to possible silent victims who are scared to come forward or to approach a police officer at a station for assistance,” she said.

Meanwhile, SAPS Bethelsdorp Domestic Violence Coordinator, the CPF, members from the Victim Support Centre and Bethelsdorp Women’s Network visited the house of an abused woman in St Francis Street, Extension 28.

The woman was repeatedly abused, assaulted and humiliated by her ex-boyfriend until she reported him to the police.

“Bethelsdorp police officers encouraged her to obtain a protection order against him. Due to her plight, the visiting group also handed some groceries to the family,” Naidu said.

