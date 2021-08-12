Elderly Hankey farmer shot in the leg, fires back at attackers

A 72-year-old farmer was shot in the leg during a shoot-out with attackers on his smallholding at Hankey in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday evening.

Police spokesperson Sgt Majola Nkohli said the man was inside his house when he heard his dogs barking.

“The elderly man had just stepped out of the kitchen door when an unknown number of suspects who were standing a few metres away from the house starting shooting at him. One of the bullets struck his lower leg.”

The wounded man, “who had a firearm, retaliated with several shots towards their direction”, Nkohli said.

The suspects fled the scene.

“At this stage, it is unknown whether any of the suspects were injured during the incident,” Nkohli said.

The elderly man was taken to hospital.

A case of attempted murder was opened.

