Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula chosen as ANC's candidate for National Assembly speaker

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is set to become the National Assembly’s new speaker.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe told a special party caucus meeting on Tuesday the party wants Mapisa-Nqakula to be its candidate for the position.

If elected, Mapisa-Nqakula will effectively swap positions with Thandi Modise, who was appointed defence minister last Thursday.

The National Assembly speaker is elected from its 400 members by secret ballot. With 230 members, the ANC’s candidate is most likely to succeed.

Shortly after 10am, Mantashe told the specially convened caucus meeting that the party leadership was convinced Mapisa-Nqakula was the most suitable candidate for the job and will be able to handle its pressures.

He said the ANC leadership was not imposing her on the caucus, but it was its desire to have her occupy the position.

“The most important thing is that Comrade Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, having been moved from defence, we are putting her up as candidate for speaker of parliament in the National Assembly,” said Mantashe.

“We are throwing that to caucus because caucus has the authority to deal with that issue. We hope she will be a candidate and will be selected as speaker.”