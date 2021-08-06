Livingstone body-switch bungle

Booysen Park woman cremated ‘against her wishes’ after hospital mix-up, says daughter

Ashes were all a grieving Nelson Mandela Bay family had to bury in the coffin they had lovingly picked out for their mother after her body was mysteriously switched with that of an unknown white man.



By the time staff at Livingstone Hospital realised their mistake, the man’s family had already cremated 73-year-old Nompumelelo Mbethana...