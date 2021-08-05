WATCH LIVE | Who will make the cut as President Cyril Ramaphosa makes changes to his cabinet
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday night announcing changes to his cabinet.
It remains to be seen who will survive tonight's cabinet reshuffle as quite a number of ministers, primarily in the security cluster, seem to have lost the confidence of most South Africans after the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
The presidency said Ramaphosa, who was meeting members of the ANC and alliance partner leaders on Thursday evening, would be announcing “changes to the national executive”.
