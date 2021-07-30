Bloemendal’s fairy godmother still going strong
Annelise Damons has transformed thousands of matric pupils and brides into princesses
Bloemendal’s very own fairy godmother has turned more than 7,000 “Cinderellas” into princesses over the past seven years — and she has done it all from a Wendy house in her modest backyard.
When Annelise Damons started the nonprofit Cinderella Foundation seven years ago to give needy Grade 12 pupils an opportunity to dress up for their matric dances, she never imagined that she would go on to put a smile on the faces of so many young women...
