Car chase, shoot-out leads to arrest of four suspected gangsters in Gelvandale

Members of the Gqeberha Flying Squad arrested four alleged gang members on Monday night after a car chase through Gelvandale during which shots were fired at the police.

The incident took place at about 9.40pm when the officers were following up on information about a group of suspicious men driving around in a black VW Polo.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the flying squad members noticed a vehicle matching that description in Ridgeside Crescent and followed it from a safe distance.

“The members cautiously followed the vehicle through several streets and when they turned into Beetlestone Road a chase ensued,” Naidu said.

One of the Polo’s occupants fired shots at the police vehicle.

When the officers responded with shots of their own, the driver of the Polo lost control of the vehicle, stopping at the intersection of Beetlestone Road and Gladiolus Street in Malabar.

One suspect jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot while four other suspects were arrested.

The officers also recovered a revolver and a 9mm pistol on the scene.

Naidu said ownership of the firearms was yet to be determined and both firearms would be sent for ballistic testing.

The suspects, aged 23-32, were arrested for attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen property, and reckless and negligent driving.

They are expected to appear in court later this week.

HeraldLIVE