Bhisho puts brakes on vaccine demand in 35-49 age group

PREMIUM

Bhisho has adjusted its vaccination strategy after a surge by Eastern Cape residents aged 35-49 eager to get their jabs and a subsequent dip in the availability of vaccine doses.



The announcement by the Eastern Cape department of health coincides with a historic one from pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare, which said its Gqeberha laboratory would on Monday begin rolling out vaccines produced on behalf of US multinational Johnson & Johnson...