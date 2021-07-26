SA man's marathon race to break world record well under way

A Johannesburg businessman, who is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive half marathons completed in a row, passed through Umhlanga, north of Durban, at the weekend.

Restaurateur Henry Cock, 35 is undertaking the gruelling task of running 133 half marathons consecutively, hoping to set a new Guinness World Record and uplift people struggling with mental health.

Having started in Manguzi, just south of the SA-Mozambique border, on July 8, he will circumnavigate the SA coastline.

On Saturday, Chantelle Booysen, a project manager at the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) Durban office, put on her running shoes and joined him.

Throughout this adventure, Cock has to be accompanied by a “witness”, as per the stipulation from Guinness World Records.

“As a mental health activist and a social runner, I am very inspired by Henry's commitment to mobilise people's support in such a big way. The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have accentuated already unresolved mental health challenges,” said Booysen.