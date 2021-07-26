‘Criminal and dangerous’: Ramaphosa condemns Phoenix ‘vigilantism’

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday condemned acts of what he called “vigilantism” in Phoenix, in eThekwini, after scores of people were allegedly killed.

This would not be tolerated and is regarded as criminal conduct by the authorities, Ramaphosa said in his weekly newsletter.

Phoenix has been rocked in the past two weeks by a rising number of dead bodies, for which no-one has taken responsibility, after the looting and public violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Communities in the area took the law into their own hands, setting up road blocks on public roads where some motorists were allegedly beaten to death and their vehicles torched. Others escaped with injuries.

“We do know from official reports and personal accounts that people were racially profiled at illegal roadblocks. Some people were pulled out of cars and beaten, and some were humiliated and degraded,” wrote Ramaphosa.