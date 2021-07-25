Water tankers to bolster KwaNobuhle supply

KwaNobuhle residents have been experiencing intermittent disruptions to their water supply from early on Sunday.

The disruption in water supply prompted the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s water and sanitation teams to troubleshoot the system to determine the source of the outage.

Water tankers were dispatched to Godolozi Street, Nyanda Street and Stofile Street.

In a statement, the metro informed residents that the tankers may leave the area to go and refill, but that they would return to the same spots.

The metro also apologised for the inconvenience caused.

HeraldLIVE