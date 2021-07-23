Legalising marijuana in SA may be difficult — policy experts

The proposed cannabis law may lead to substantial abuse of cannabis in SA, says the state law adviser, advocate Sarel Robbertse.

Addressing delegates at the country’s first Addiction Conference on Thursday, the law expert said while the proposed regulation of dagga, through the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill, may be beneficial, as it will provide reliable statistics on the use of the drug, control cannabis use by the vulnerable groups, and help the government to implement appropriate responses to harms associated with cannabis use, legalising it will put the state under enormous pressure.

“Furthermore the legalisation of cannabis will give rise to substantial abuse of the substance, and this will put stress on the current measures in South African law. It will also have substantial cost implications for the state.

“And the question has been raised whether there’s no other more appropriate measures that can be used in SA to control cannabis. And knowledgeable people frequently made reference to the initiatives of other countries,” he said.

While the proposed legislation will legalise the personal use of dagga in SA, Robbertse warned that the law will still impose punitive measures against those who broke the law.

He said evidence showed that countries that legalised cannabis were seeing a rise in availability of the drug and a lot more consumption, with courts and prisons being overburdened by drug possession and consumption offences, a conduct that took state resources away from investigating more serious crimes. “According to these countries the current drug initiative actually benefits criminal profiteers. They also refer to the fact that cannabis is merely a soft drug and that there should not be harsh control measures of the international drug control regime.”

The Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill simultaneously criminalises smoking dagga in public or selling it, and sets limits on how much dried dagga individuals may own for private use. In its current form the draft law allows homes to have dagga stashes of 1.2kg — as long as there are at least two adults in a household. The Bill set a maximum jail term of 15 years for anyone who deals in cannabis, or provides it to a child.

Among other things, the three-day online addiction conference, organised by the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca), discussed drug use policies and legislation, perceptions of drug users, management of addiction disorders, and the role of communities in addiction recovery.