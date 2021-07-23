Friends and family remember Bongani Gxilishe as man of integrity

A warm-hearted man of integrity and a passionate public servant.

This how the late Bongani “Bongs” Gxilishe was described by family and friends who gathered at his family home in KwaMagxaki for his funeral service on Friday.

They and fellow ANC members delivered touching tributes, saying his passing had been sudden but the Gauteng head of co-operative governance and traditional affairs would be remembered for his selfless character.

“There is no time better than the present — love your people without reservations; give them flowers while they are still alive, because tomorrow is not guaranteed,” his children said.

Gxilishe, 56, who had previously led the departments of public works and economic development, environmental affairs and tourism in the Eastern Cape, died from Covid-19 complications on Friday last week.

Among those in attendance at the service were Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga, former human settlements political head Andile Mfunda, and political, church and business leaders.

Gxilishe’s daughter, Zoxolo, said her father had been very methodical and structured.

“I was fortunate to experience uMthembu [Gxilishe] in his full capacity as a parent.

“I was his right-hand man; my father loved me and I loved him just as much, and he understood me and appreciated me,” she said.

Zoxolo said her father had been a man of morals and sound values; a passionate public servant who had led a life of helping others.

“My father was an academic who wanted everyone around him to be given an opportunity to go to school, as he was also pursuing his PhD.”

She thanked the family members and friends who had stood by them since Gxilishe’s death.

“My father left us with broken hearts.

“I love you now and love you always, dad,” she said.

Gxilishe’s son, Monwabisi, also paid tribute to his father, saying he had wanted nothing but success for others and had never given up on anyone.

“I have never experienced a loss like this and never imagined there would come a day where I will have to say goodbye to my hero,” he said.

“I can wholeheartedly say I was blessed with him as [the best] dad a son could ever ask for and I loved him,” he said.

Monwabisi said his father had been proud of him and he would continue to make him proud.

Gxilishe’s wife, Zukahnye, said she was thankful for the 23 years of pure and unconditional love the couple had shared, and described her late husband as her cheerleader.

“Thank you for choosing me among many, trusting me with your life, your family, our children, your friends and your comrades.

“You gave me everything any woman could ever dream of in her lifetime,” she said.

She said Gxilishe had made her queen of his castle.

“I thank you. You were true to our vows, in sickness and in health, until death does us apart.

“Rest in peace Thandwayo (my love).

“I will continue to love and guide our children,” she said.

Gxilishe was laid to rest at the North End cemetery.

