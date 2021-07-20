Six homeless after fire tears through shacks

At least six Nelson Mandela Bay residents were left homeless after a fire engulfed two shacks, destroying most of their possessions in a matter of minutes on Monday.



Municipal firefighters responded to the blaze on the outskirts of Kwazakhele at about noon, and while they were able to stop the fire from spreading to surrounding homes, they were unable to save the shacks of Lindile Jantjie, 78, and Nkosiphendule Mhasa, 22...