Two sisters die in New Brighton shack fire

Two sisters died in a shack fire in New Brighton on Thursday morning.

According to police Lilimile, 12, and Sinokhelo Ngqoboka, 18, died in the fire at about 8.45am after their mother had left to charge her cellphone at a neighbour’s house.

The 36-year-old mother lived in the shack in Noxolo Street with her daughters.

“When she returned to the shack she saw the fire, but was unable to enter or to reach her children,” police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Van Rensburg said an inquest had been opened.

HeraldLIVE