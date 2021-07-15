Nafcoc appeals to members, residents to help protect businesses

Nafcoc in Nelson Mandela Bay has called on members and residents to safeguard businesses from looting and destruction.

Looting has caused mayhem and major damage in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Nafcoc — the National Africa Federated Chamber of Commerce — labelled the ongoing violent riots as unfortunate and regrettable, especially as the country was still faced with Covid-19 and adjusted level 4 lockdown.

The chamber said small businesses were the engine of the economy and a lifeline for many families in SA.

“When these businesses are destroyed and closed, that will negatively affect the economy and greatly affect ordinary people, especially the poor,” regional chair Mpilo Ndlaleni said.

“We still believe in the rule of law, so we must not allow our emotions to control us.

“Let’s unite against these destructive actions.”

Ndlaleni thanked those who had stood against threats of destruction in the province, and called on government and law enforcement agencies to take control of the situation and protect citizens.

