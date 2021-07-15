Community checkpoints set up to prevent looting are 'illegal' and 'recipe for disaster'

One Facebook user said in a community group: “Every area needs to accommodate their residents first. This is the only way order and safety will prevail.”

Another Facebook user lambasted a Durban south suburb that is not allowing residents from other areas in.

“It's a crime in my eyes! It's absolutely disgusting!”

One suburb north of the city said in a post about supermarkets open for limited trade that the area would be controlled by checkpoints.

“You will have to provide ID and proof of address.”

On Wednesday, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, during a meeting with community leaders of Phoenix, KwaMashu, Ntuzuma and surrounds to quell simmering racial tension between communities, said only the police were empowered to set up roadblocks.

He said inciteful WhatsApp messages calling for attacks on Indian and white communities had fuelled fear and prompted them to put “initiatives in place” to protect themselves.

“They mobilised themselves with security companies and community members. Even myself as the mayor I have been stopped in this city.

“I had to explain myself ... that I am just an ordinary citizen going to that house ... But does that responsibility lie with community members and the safety community structures or with the police to conduct roadblocks?

“The answer to that is it is only the police who are allowed to conduct roadblocks in SA , it can't be us as community members.