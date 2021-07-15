Andile Lungisa forced to parade around Nelson Mandela Bay denouncing looting and violence

In what can only be described as a bizarre turn of events, former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa will have to publicly denounce lawlessness and violence while driving around the metro with taxi operators on Thursday.



The move, agreed to at a meeting between Lungisa, taxi industry leaders and ANC bosses on Wednesday afternoon, comes after he was accused of being behind attempts to loot at the Pier 14 Shopping Centre in North End and Kariega Shoprite in Binnehof...