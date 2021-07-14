Andile Lungisa denies any involvement in attempts to incite looting in Nelson Mandela Bay

Former councillor forced to answer questions from the taxi bosses

Andile Lungisa found himself having to answer to the taxi bosses in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday as they questioned him on attempts by some groups to create instability in the city.



The industry said they wanted Lungisa to answer to and clarify rumours that he was instigating looting and destruction in the city...