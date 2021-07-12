Truck torched on N2 as protest flares up in Gqeberha
A truck was burnt on the N2 between Truckers Inn and Bluewater Bay in Gqeberha on Monday morning.
Police Captain Andre Beetge confirmed the incident but could not supply further information.
This as reports of a protest and burning tyres on the N2 surfaced early on Monday.
Reasons for the protest were unclear at the time of publishing.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
