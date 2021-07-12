Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday

The address later on Monday comes a day after Ramaphosa announced the country would remain on adjusted lockdown level 4. The time of Monday's address has not yet been confirmed.

The president is on record calling for calm and warning criminal elements that they will face the full might of law as lawlessness is brought to an end and economic activity is allowed to continue.

“The majority of South Africans do not and should not tolerate violence, the destruction of property and the endangering of livelihoods. People are urged to report criminals by sharing videos of criminal activity with the police.

“People are also asked to pay attention to what they post on social media and to be aware that the sharing of fake news or content that incites violence and looting is a crime.

“It is also a crime to possess, receive and use stolen goods, or to interfere with the police in their execution of their duties,” the presidency said.