WATCH | Gauteng protests result in rubber bullets being fired in Jeppestown
Violent riots erupted in Jeppestown and other parts of Johannesburg on Sunday.
The protests are allegedly linked to the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.
On Saturday evening, various businesses were looted and burnt cars littered the streets.
Sporadic violence is reportedly still ongoing in the Johannesburg inner-city.
With the situation in the area remaining tense, there is a heavy police presence to monitor the situation.