Michael Zuma, former president's younger brother, dies after long illness

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter 11 July 2021
Former president Jacob Zuma with his younger brother, Michael Zuma, in Nkandla in December 2007. Michael passed away on Sunday after a long illness.
Image: Sunday Times / Simphiwe Nkwali

Jacob Zuma's younger brother, Michael Zuma, has died after a long illness.

Sources close to the family confirmed to TimesLIVE on Sunday afternoon that Michael died at around 11am.

Zuma's 77-year-old brother Khanya confirmed Michael's death.

“He was old. He had not been OK for many years. He was younger than me and JZ. There is a dark cloud. I am going to Mike's house now. I am sure they have told JZ already,” said Khanya. 

When Zuma was imprisoned on Thursday, Khanya, told TimesLIVE: “Our brother Michael is also not well. He is bedridden and delirious now. He too doesn’t know what is going on.”

