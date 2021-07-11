Open up takeaway alcohol sales, liquor body asks Ramaphosa ahead of national address

The National Liquor Traders has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to allow takeaway alcohol sales when new Covid-19 regulations are released.

Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday, two weeks after he announced the introduction of lockdown level 4 restrictions. As part of those new regulations, the sale of alcohol was completely banned.

But the organisation's convener, Lucky Ntimane, in a letter to Ramaphosa, has requested that tavern and shebeen permit holidays be allowed to sell alcohol “on a takeaway basis” seven days a week, from 10am to 6pm. He also asked that bottle stores be allowed to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption from Monday to Friday, from 10am to 6pm.

These proposals, he said, had merit because they had been in place under other lockdown levels.