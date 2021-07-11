Booze ban stays but restaurants can open as SA remains on level 4

However, there were some changes to the regulations, in that restaurants and eateries will be allowed to open for sit-down meals. Gyms and fitness centres were also allowed to reopen.

“As things stand now, infections remain extremely high. With the fast-spreading Delta variant, we are experiencing a third wave that is more severe than the first and the second waves.

“For the past two weeks, the country has consistently recorded an average of nearly 20,000 daily new cases. At present, the country has over 200,000 active Covid-19 cases,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said the country has recorded over 4,200 deaths due to Covid-19 in the past two weeks alone.

About an hour before Ramaphosa's address, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that there were 16,302 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours. There were also 151 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the same period.

“Consequently, cabinet after consultation with the provinces has decided to maintain the country at adjusted alert level 4 for another 14 days. This means that from now until the 25th of July, the following measures will remain in place.

“All social, political, religious and other gatherings remain prohibited. A curfew remains in place from 9pm until 4am, and only those with permission to do so may leave their homes during this time,” said Ramaphosa.