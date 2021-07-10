Beleaguered Ace Magashule says ‘no need to study judgment’ but believes it is ‘legally wrong’

Magashule says this is not true.

“Any judgment which says I was given the right to a hearing by the integrity commission in December 2020 in respect of the 30-day deadline [to step-aside], which was only passed by the NEC in March 2021, is obviously wrong. One does not need to be a lawyer to grasp this contradiction,” he charged.

In its ruling the high court also invalidated what it termed as Magashule’s “purported suspension of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa”, saying it was illegal and not in line with the party’s constitution.

According to Magashule, this part of the judgment was also “clearly wrong” because “any ANC member knows no NEC resolution can trump a conference resolution.

“Even counsel for the ANC accepted this reality. But the court found differently.”

Magashule said he listened to the reading of the judgment summary by judge Jody Kollapen but was disinterested in reading the full judgment, which he aims to appeal in his home province at the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein.

“On my part there is not even a need to study the judgment. It is clearly legally wrong and not in accordance with the constitution.

“I have therefore instructed my legal team to take immediate steps towards appealing this incorrect judgment.”

