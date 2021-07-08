Pretoria shoots down Eastern Cape’s drought disaster application
The national government has rejected Bhisho’s application to have Nelson Mandela Bay and the Sarah Baartman district declared drought disaster areas.
In a desperate attempt to access crucial funding to mitigate the effects of the drought, the Eastern Cape department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) approached Pretoria for its blessing, but was sent packing. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.