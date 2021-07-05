Nelson Mandela Bay manganese handlers table proposals to improve road safety, cut pollution

Doing something about those ore-full trucks

Nelson Mandela Bay manganese ore handlers have tabled a suite of proposals they say will remove much of the pollution and traffic congestion blamed on the industry.



With growing demand for manganese from China and a raft of new Northern Cape miners announced by the minerals and energy department, the pressure is on for the Bay to chart a sustainable way forward that does not jeopardise the rest of the city’s economy or quality of life...