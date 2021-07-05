Gauteng launches mobile vaccine drive in country’s Covid-19 epicentre

As the third wave of infections hits Gauteng hard, the provincial government has announced a Covid-19 mobile vaccine drive will be launched this week.

The project aims to get as many people over the age of 50 vaccinated as soon as possible. The drive will kick off in Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Johannesburg this week and will be carried out with the aid of civil society partners.

Mobile units will be stationed at different sites to enable people who are eligible to be vaccinated near their homes and places of work. Those who have registered and walk-ins who qualify will be helped.