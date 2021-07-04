WATCH | Zuma marches with amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound

Struggle songs echoed across Nkandla's valleys as amabutho warriors descended on former president Jacob Zuma's home on Saturday.

After the Constitutional Court sentenced the former president to 15 months' imprisonment for contempt of court, the warriors have joined MKMVA veterans in vowing to protect Zuma.

Zuma, who had allegedly arrived late the evening before, briefly joined the amabutho outside his home.

While addressing members of the media, Zuma's eldest son Edward criticised members of the ANC after the postponement of this weekend's NEC meeting, to send senior party members to Nkandla.